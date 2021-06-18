Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Energy Recovery worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 780.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

