Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGC. Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

PGC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

