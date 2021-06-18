Rhumbline Advisers Sells 520 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

PTGX opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

