Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Software were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,647 shares of company stock worth $1,611,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

