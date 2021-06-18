Richard A. Montoni Sells 11,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MMS opened at $90.03 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

