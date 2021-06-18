Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 0.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $81.66. 268,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,066. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.61.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

