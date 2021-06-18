RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0521

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $2.27 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00748780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042835 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.