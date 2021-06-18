Robert A. Katz Sells 91,661 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $316.97 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 64.2% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

