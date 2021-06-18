Robert M. Vreeland Sells 171,083 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 815,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

