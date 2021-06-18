Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.77.

