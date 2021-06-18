Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 5,111 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW opened at $66.31 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

