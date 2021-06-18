Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

