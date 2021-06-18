Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $295,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,694 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -232.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

