Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.16 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

