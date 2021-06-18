Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QS stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.26.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last 90 days.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

