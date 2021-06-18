Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,028 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $4,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $14,009,353.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 934,634 shares of company stock valued at $68,554,277.

SDGR stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.