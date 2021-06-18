Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,926 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after acquiring an additional 356,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 776,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after acquiring an additional 113,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 649,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

