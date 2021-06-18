Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $371,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $270.99 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.02 and a 12-month high of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.