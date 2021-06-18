Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

