ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00143296 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

