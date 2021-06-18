Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.29.

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74. Roots has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

