Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RROTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Get Roots alerts:

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.