Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $3.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

ROP opened at $454.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.41. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $466.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

