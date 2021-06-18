Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $454.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $466.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

