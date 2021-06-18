Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.800-0.890 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $118.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

