Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

NYSE:RY opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

