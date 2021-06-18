Royal Bank of Canada Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $38.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of AQUA opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

