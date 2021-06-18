Royal Bank of Canada Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$41.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FINGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

