Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.06.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$127.08 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.55 and a 1 year high of C$128.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.47. The company has a market cap of C$181.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold a total of 11,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,000 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

