Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

RYDAF stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.