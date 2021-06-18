Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
RYDAF stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.16.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
