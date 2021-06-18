Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 648,851 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up about 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $363,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

