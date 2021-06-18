Rubic Price Up 31.2% Over Last Week (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. Rubic has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $660,174.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00181106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00884110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.38 or 1.00091431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

