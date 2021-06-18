Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.99 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

