Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ USAP opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $92.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

