Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,887 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

