Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,007 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,019 shares of company stock worth $12,443,325. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $86.35.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

