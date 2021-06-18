Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,374 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $473,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,264 shares of company stock worth $16,662,991. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.