Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE R traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 697,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.