SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $226,440.45 and approximately $315.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001579 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002632 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002050 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,975,341 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

