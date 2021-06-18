SafePal (SFP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.34 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $105.34 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001554 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003538 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

