salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-3.810 EPS.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.59. 183,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,043. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.33.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

