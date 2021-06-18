Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY opened at $19.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

