Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Santos stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55. Santos has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.21.
About Santos
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.