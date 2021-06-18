Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

