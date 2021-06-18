Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.72 ($9.08).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.73 ($9.09) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

