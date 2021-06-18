Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53). 104,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 215,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 495.85. The company has a market capitalization of £519.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71.

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.