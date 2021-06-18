Scotiabank Raises Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NSRXD stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

