Scotiabank Trims Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Target Price to C$65.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$53.75 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$48.87 and a 12-month high of C$80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

