Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $88,959.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00741503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00084128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

