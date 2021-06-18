ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of ScS Group stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 319.97 ($4.18). The company had a trading volume of 157,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 777.35. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of £121.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88.

Get ScS Group alerts:

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.