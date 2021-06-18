ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of ScS Group stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 319.97 ($4.18). The company had a trading volume of 157,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 777.35. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of £121.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88.
About ScS Group
